IMS photographers capture the big moments every Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — On Race Day, it's the drivers who get all the glory, but what about those capturing the Indy 500's greatest moments?

“You know that these images you’re about to capture are some of the most iconic and historic photographs in car racing," said Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Manager of Photo of Operations Chris Owens. "That’s a pretty intense moment for myself.”

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway photographers have been working behind the lens for over a century. The photo archive holds every bit of its history.

“We guess that we probably have about 4 million negatives here in the archive," said IMS archivist Joe Skibinski. "We’ve got the Indy 500, Brickyard, IndyCar. All that stuff.”

To those tasked with capturing those moments, it’s not a responsibility taken lightly.

“Just to be a photographer here, at the greatest spectacle in racing, it really is a dream come true," Owens said.

But there’s not much dreaming going on for these photographers the night before Sunday’s race.