Best You: Stress coach advice for IndyCar drivers

You can learn the same breathing techniques professional drivers use in the race.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — With the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 just days away, there's lots of excitement.

With all that's at stake, perhaps no one is more anxious than the drivers. So how do they mange?

"Believe it or not, the race car drivers have more stress continuously than fighter pilots," said Dr. Terry Lyles, an Indiana native who travels the U.S. as a stress coach.

"I train drivers and teams on how to handle that pressure at 200 miles an hour with other road-rage maniacs," he said

His technique for managing stress isn't complex. In fact, it's something we all do every day. We breathe.

"Like in karate, lamaze, anything that we do with breath is power," said Lyles.

He tells drivers to treat their breathing as an integral part of race strategy.

"It's understanding how to control my physiology," he said. "So in the fighter pilot world, it's a G-breath, how to breathe correctly. So I teach my drivers the same way, how to breathe before, during or after a pit stop or a particular corner so that they can pickup a tenth of a second on a lap."

And while the majority of us don't fall into the category of fighter pilot or IndyCar driver, Lyles says anyone can benefit from taking control of their breathing.