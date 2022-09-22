8-year-old cancer survivor signs with Indians for the day

Michael Parker is in remission after a blood cancer diagnosis in October 2021. He was the guest of honor Thursday at Victory Field.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians made a very special addition to their roster Thursday at Victory Field.

The team signed 8-year-old Michael Parker to a one-day contract before their game against St. Paul. He was diagnosed with blood cancer last October and is currently in remission at the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis.

The Indians teamed with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana to not only bring Parker to his first baseball game ever, they made it a day he'll never forget.

In addition to the special contract, Parker was given a personalized Indianapolis Indians "Circle City" jersey and hat, along with a personalized Marvel Loki jersey that was signed by the team and a set of Marvel superhero bobbleheads and comic book.

Before Thursday's game, Parker got to hang out in the clubhouse, take part in batting practice, throw the ceremonial first pitch, help manager Miguel Perez deliver the lineup card and stand with the Indians during the national anthem.

He then watched the game from the Elements Financial Club.