Hagerstown LLWS team to be honored at Victory Field Saturday

Players and coaches from Hagerstown's Little League World Series team will be recognized on the field before the Indians play the Toledo Mud Hens Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The boys from Hagerstown have another honor coming their way this weekend.

The town's Little League World Series team will be honored before Saturday's Indianapolis Indians game at Victory Field. Players and coaches will be recognized on the field, then players who pitched at the Little League World Series will throw out ceremonial first pitches.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for Saturday's game, which starts at 6:35 p.m.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a story about Hagerstown's first Little League World Series game.)

Hagerstown captured the support of baseball fans across Indiana last month after beating a team from Kentucky to win the Great Lakes Region championship and reach the Little League World Series. It was the first time an Indiana team played in Williamsport in a decade, since New Castle played in the 2012 Little League World Series.

The Great Lakes champions won their first game of the tournament, beating Davenport, Iowa, before dropping games to Nolensville, Tenn. and Hollidaysburg, Pa., which eliminated them from the tournament.

The team was welcomed home to Hagerstown with a parade through downtown and a community event at the Little League park.

Indians close out home schedule

This week marks the final homestand of the season for the Indians. They'll host the Toledo Mud Hens for six games, starting Tuesday night, with a series of promotions to wrap up the year.

Tuesday is "Dollar Menu Night," with several popular ballpark snacks available for $1 each. The teams play day games on Wednesday and Thursday, with a first pitch on Wednesday scheduled for 1:35 p.m. and Thursday at 12:05 p.m. for "Baseball in Education," which includes discounted tickets for school groups who purchase seats in advance. There will be fireworks following Friday's 7:05 p.m. game.

In addition to the Hagerstown ceremony on Saturday, dozens of dinosaurs will take over Victory Field on Saturday for "Jurassic (Ball)Park Night." First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fairy tale princesses will be at Sunday's home finale, including Arabian Princess, Beauty, Cinderella, Snow Princess, Snow Queen and Snow White. Kids 14 and under also eat free at the game, receiving a voucher for a hot dog, chips and water with their ticket. Knot Hole members can also run the bases after the game, which is slated to start at 1:35 p.m.