Indianapolis Indians giving 1 lucky fan $1K to mark the team's 1,000th win at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — You might not have won the Mega Millions jackpot last week, but you could still have a chance at winning some cash.

The Indianapolis Indians are giving one lucky fan $1,000 when they get their 1,000th win at Victory Field.

The team snagged their 999th victory at Victory Field on Sunday against the Louisville Bats, so for fans feeling lucky - the wait may not be that long.

Fans who want to enter for a chance to win, can do so by filling out this form.

Make sure to sign up before the Indians' next home game on Tuesday, Aug. 16, when they might just score that 1,000th win.