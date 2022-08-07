x
Indianapolis Indians giving 1 lucky fan $1K to mark the team's 1,000th win at Victory Field

The team snagged their 999th win at Victory Field on Sunday against the Louisville Bats, so for fans feeling lucky - the wait may not be that long.
Credit: Adobe Stock/Michael Flippo

INDIANAPOLIS — You might not have won the Mega Millions jackpot last week, but you could still have a chance at winning some cash. 

The Indianapolis Indians are giving one lucky fan $1,000 when they get their 1,000th win at Victory Field. 

Fans who want to enter for a chance to win, can do so by filling out this form

Make sure to sign up before the Indians' next home game on Tuesday, Aug. 16, when they might just score that 1,000th win.

