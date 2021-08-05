'Smiling Peyton Bust Tap Handle' to be on display at Indianapolis bars

Fans can share their favorite memory of Peyton Manning on Michelob ULTRA's social media pages for a chance to win their own joyful bust tap handle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Peyton Manning is set to receive his elusive bronze bust Sunday in Canton, Ohio.

But before that, Michelob ULTRA is celebrating the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a "happier" version of the iconic sculpture.

Since the official bronze busts in Canton are never smiling, the beer company created the "Smiling Peyton Bust Tap Handle" because Manning brought joy to fans in Indianapolis throughout his career.

The "Smiling Peyton Bust Tap Handle" will be on display at Indianapolis bars and restaurants that serve Michelob ULTRA on tap.

