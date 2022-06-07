Full MLB All-Star Game rosters: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge headline full list

LOS ANGELES — We're just over a week away from the second Midsummer Classic ever held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The full 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters were unveiled Sunday ahead of the annual American League vs. National League showdown on July 19.
The previous season's pennant-winning managers serve as the managers for each team. Astros manager Dusty Baker will lead the the AL while Braves manager Brian Snitker leads the NL.
As for the rosters, the starters are voted in by fans while the reserves are filled in via player ballot and the commissioner's office.
Each league's starting pitcher will be selected the day before the game.
This year's All-Star lineups are headlined by fascinating two-way player Shohei Ohtani in the American League, who makes his second-straight All-Star Game as both a pitcher and hitter (no one else has ever done this), and MLB batting leader Paul Goldschmidt on the National League side.
Check out this year's lineups below:
American League All-Star Game starting lineup
Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays
First Base: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Blue Jays
Second Base: Jose Altuve, Astros
Third Base: Rafael Devers, Red Sox
Shortstop: Tim Anderson, White Sox
Outfielders: Aaron Judge, Yankees; Mike Trout, Angels; Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees
Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
American League All-Star Game reserves
Catcher: Jose Trevino, Yankees
Infielders: Luis Arraez, Twins; Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; José Ramírez, Guardians; Andrés Giménez, Guardians
Outfielders: George Springer, Blue Jays; Byron Buxton, Twins; Andrew Benintendi, Royals; Kyle Tucker, Astros; Julio Rodríguez, Mariners
Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
Special Selection: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers
American League All-Star Game pitchers
- Shane McClanahan, Rays
- Nestor Cortes, Yankees
- Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
- Framber Valdez, Astros
- Martín Pérez, Rangers
- Paul Blackburn, Athletics
- Justin Verlander, Astros
- Gerrit Cole, Yankees
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- Clay Holmes, Yankees
- Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
- Gregory Soto, Tigers
- Jorge López, Orioles
National League All-Star Game starting lineup
C: Willson Contreras, Cubs
1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
2B: Jazz Chisholm, Marlins
3B: Manny Machado, Padres
SS: Trea Turner, Dodgers
OF: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Braves; Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Joc Pederson, Giants
DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies
National League All-Star Game reserves
C: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves
IF: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Pete Alonso, Mets; Jeff McNeil, Mets; C.J. Cron, Rockies; Dansby Swanson, Braves
OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies; Juan Soto, Nationals; Starling Marte, Mets; Ian Happ, Cubs
DH: William Contreras, Braves
Special Selection: Albert Pujols, Cardinals
National League All-Star Game pitchers
- Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
- Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
- Corbin Burnes, Brewers
- Luis Castillo, Reds
- Max Fried, Braves
- Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers
- Joe Musgrove, Padres
- Edwin Díaz, Mets
- Josh Hader, Brewers
- Ryan Helsley, Cardinals
- David Bednar, Pirates
- Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks