Young drivers chase racing dreams at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway seems pretty sleepy lately, but four weeks from now, someone will be kissing the bricks after the Brickyard 400.

Back behind the grandstands, there are some young racers thinking about how they can race here one day.

There's a flurry of activity in the pits. These young drivers are here to chase their dreams of racing on the big track at IMS.

"That'd be amazing," said Case James. "I'd do anything that involves Indy."

James and his family travel the country, going to races almost every weekend. This North Carolina kid has a winning reputation already.

13Sports asked him how many races he has won.

"Well, it's kind of hard to count how many I've won," James said.

He's been racing about five years. He said it started with his watching other family members taking the track.

"I just like racing. I saw my dad doing it. I just thought it was fun and decided to do it," he said.

They learn the game early, how to walk and talk the racing game like a pro.

"I have two main sponsors right now," said Kaleb Cox. "One of them is Renowned Auto Restoration, they are an auto mechanic, and my other sponsor is WWEX Racing."

Cox, from Texas, races over 30 times a year.

"I've been doing this for four years," he said. "My dream is to do Formula 1, but if I can get a car, I'll do anything."

Cox and the other drivers are very aggressive on the track. Off the track, it's like a big family.

We asked Cox what he likes about the sport.

"To be honest, I've never really done anything else except racing. I tried other sports, but racing's just really what I'm good at," he said.

Who knows, we might be watching the next racing legend getting their start right here in Speedway.