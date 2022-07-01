Walmart worker alerts firefighters after finding kitten trapped in pop machine

Firefighters suggested naming the kitten "Pepsi."

Example video title will go here for this video

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An employee at a Tennessee Walmart went home from work with a new friend after helping rescue a kitten that got stuck in a pop machine.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a story about a dog that was adopted after 893 days in a Fort Wayne shelter.)

The woman called firefighters in Morristown, Tennessee Wednesday morning after realizing the cat was stuck in a Pepsi machine at the store where she worked. According to a Facebook post by the City of Morristown, crews arrived on the scene and could hear the kitten crying inside the machine.

After unplugging the machine and removing the back cover, firefighters still couldn't see the kitten. They eventually found another opening and could see the kitten and coaxed it out to safety.

Lindsey from Walmart at Crockett Trace called Morristown Fire Department this morning about a kitten stuck in a drink... Posted by City of Morristown - Government on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The employee decided to take the kitten home.