How 'Final Finish Line' tribute to IMS founders, racing legends ended up at Crown Hill

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is considered the Racing Capital of the World, so it seems only fitting the final resting place of so many racing legends is just a few miles away at Crown Hill Cemetery.

13 Inside Track host Laura Steele took the tour with Crown Hill Heritage Foundation President David Rieck to find out how it all came about.

“We decided, OK, so there's the yard of bricks at the Speedway. Why don't we lay our Final Finish Line here to honor not only the four founders, but kind of be the starting point of the tour that will take you around to almost 61 racing legends here at Crown Hill,” Rieck said.

Some of those you’ll see at Crown Hill Cemetery connected with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500 may not be household names, but their markers and headstones show their love for IMS.