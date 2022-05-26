x
How 'Final Finish Line' tribute to IMS founders, racing legends ended up at Crown Hill

13 Inside Track host Laura Steele took the tour with Crown Hill Heritage Foundation President David Rieck to find out how the tribute came about.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is considered the Racing Capital of the World, so it seems only fitting the final resting place of so many racing legends is just a few miles away at Crown Hill Cemetery.

13 Inside Track host Laura Steele took the tour with Crown Hill Heritage Foundation President David Rieck to find out how it all came about.

“We decided, OK, so there's the yard of bricks at the Speedway. Why don't we lay our Final Finish Line here to honor not only the four founders, but kind of be the starting point of the tour that will take you around to almost 61 racing legends here at Crown Hill,” Rieck said.

Some of those you’ll see at Crown Hill Cemetery connected with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500 may not be household names, but their markers and headstones show their love for IMS.

Starting late next month, you'll be able to take the Racing Legends tour using an interactive map guided by some familiar voices, including IMS historian Donald Davidson and the late Bob Jenkins, whose familiar voice greeted fans at IMS for decades.

