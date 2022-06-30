Supreme Court orders appeals court to reconsider Indiana law requiring parental notification when minors get abortions

The decision came after Indiana's attorney general vowed to ask courts to reconsider state laws that had been blocked under Roe v. Wade.

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a lower court's judgement against an Indiana law that required parental notification when a minor got an abortion.

"Following the landmark Dobbs decision, we eagerly anticipate clearer paths for Indiana's commonsense laws protecting unborn children and their mothers," Attorney General Todd Rokita said. "We are grateful for the new day that has dawned, and we will remain steadfast in our fight for life."

The parental notification law will now go back to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for reconsideration. The Indiana Attorney General's Office said the U.S. district court has already agreed to expedite the case.