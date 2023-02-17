Officials break ground on new Indy Eleven facility

The multi-purpose site will be the new home for Indy Eleven's professional men's and women's soccer teams.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials from Indy Eleven and Keystone Group were joined Wednesday by state and city leaders at the groundbreaking for Eleven Park, a new development centered around a multi-purpose soccer stadium, which will serve as the new permanent home for the Indianapolis men's and women's soccer teams.

Demolition is already set to begin immediately and continue over the next few months, according to Indy Eleven.

Upon completion, the stadium is expected to seat 20,000 people and include more than 600 apartments, 205,000 square feet of office space, 197,000 square feet of retail space alongside restaurants, hotels, green space and more.

Officials said they hope building on what they called an "underutilized portion" of downtown will make a new mark on Indianapolis.

"Its impact will be felt by generations of supporters, visitors and residents who will soon be able to enjoy its world-class amenities," said Ersal Ozdemir, chairman and founder of Keystone Group and Indy Eleven.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also participated in Wednesday's groundbreaking.

"The Eleven Park project is a gamechanger for the capital city and magnet for the entire state," Holcomb said.

"In this pivotal moment for downtown, developments like Eleven Park, the Henry Street Bridge, and the Elanco Headquarters will grow Indianapolis’ skyline," Hogsett said. "As Keystone Group takes the next step to redevelop the Diamond Chain site, community input will be critical as we help build a more prosperous and inclusive city."

The Eleven Park development is in downtown Indianapolis’ southwest quadrant at the riverfront site.

The site is a block away from Lucas Oil Stadium, Victory Field and the Indiana Convention Center, and near the Eli Lilly & Company global headquarters and the Indianapolis Zoo.

It is also near new developments in the immediate area, which include the new Elanco headquarters, the expanded White River State Park and the extension of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.