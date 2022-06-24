Indy Eleven acquires downtown Indianapolis location for stadium, neighborhood project

Eleven Park will include a hotel, office, apartments, retail and public spaces – all anchored by a 20,000-seat multipurpose stadium built for the soccer team.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Eleven, in collaboration with Keystone Group, has acquired more than 20 acres of land in downtown Indianapolis for its future stadium and neighborhood village development.

The land, previously owned by The Diamond Chain Company, borders West Street, Kentucky Avenue and the White River.

"We have been working diligently for the last several years to secure a large area of land downtown for Eleven Park, and with our prime location now secured, we are eager to take the next steps for this groundbreaking development," said Ersal Ozdemir, founder and chairman of Keystone Group, in a news release. "This village will be a 365-day-a-year live, work, and play community that will transform this section of Indianapolis, providing jobs and significant economic development to downtown Indianapolis and surrounding areas."

Construction is expected to start in spring 2023 ahead of a targeted opening in spring 2025.

The Eleven Park stadium will host Indy Eleven games for both its men’s and women’s professional soccer teams, as well as field sports — soccer, lacrosse, football, rugby and field hockey — for the NCAA and IHSAA, international matches, concerts and other community events.