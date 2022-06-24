Police searching for person of interest in deadly stabbing in Huntington

James Lee Bonewits should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Huntington Police.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Police in Huntington are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night that left one person dead and three others injured.

A person of interest is at large. Police are looking for James Lee Bonewits, who is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Chevy Impala with Illinois license plate #DH22225. Bonewits is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a beard, according to police.

Bonewits should be considered armed and dangerous.

The stabbing happened just after 7:20 p.m., when Huntington Police officers were called to the 600 block of Whitelock Street on the east side of the city.

Officers located four stabbing victims and started first aid before Huntington Fire Department and Parkview medics arrived.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to nearby hospitals with life-threatening wounds.

Their identities will not be released until the Huntington County Coroner's Office makes proper identification and families are notified.

At this time, investigators have no motive for the stabbings.

Officers said Bonewits left prior to their arrival. He is still on the run, and police are asking for any information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Bonewits should contact Huntington Police at 260-356-7110 or call 911.

Police describe this as an ongoing investigation and said more details will be released at a later time.

