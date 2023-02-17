Here's a 1st look at new Indy Eleven stadium, neighborhood project

Groundbreaking on the 20 acres of land is scheduled to begin in May.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Eleven and Keystone Group unveiled renderings of the previously announced neighborhood village development in downtown Indianapolis.

Eleven Park will include a 20,000-seat multipurpose stadium built for the soccer team, hotel, 205,000 square feet of office space, more than 600 apartments, 197,000 square feet for retail space and restaurants, and public plazas and parking garages.

Amenities at the public plaza include an outdoor stage with free concerts, kids play zone, outdoor activities, water features, dog park and public art.

Groundbreaking on the 20 acres of land, which was previously owned by The Diamond Chain Company, is scheduled to begin in May.

"The vision of this transformational development into a live, work, and play village is becoming reality. Eleven Park will not only change the skyline of Indianapolis, but will add over a thousand jobs, have a huge economic impact, create quality of life benefits and attract talent and opportunities to our city and state," said Ersal Ozdemir, chairman and founder of Keystone Group and Indy Eleven, in a news release. "We’ve been investing in downtown for over 20 years and believe it is important now more than ever. Our goal for Eleven Park is to continue the city’s tradition of using sports as a business driver for Indiana by increasing Indianapolis' profile as a global city and showcasing the world's most popular sport."

The land borders West Street, Kentucky Avenue and the White River.