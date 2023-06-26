'100 Holes for the Homeless' nets over $75K for Wheeler Mission

The "100 Holes for the Homeless" event started 13 years ago. Each golfer plays two balls at a time and it takes about nine hours to finish 100 holes.

INDIANAPOLIS — This time of year there are some great golf events for some great charities throughout central Indiana.

Golfers hit the links early at Eagle Creek Golf Course Monday to help out Wheeler Mission. At most golf events, you play 18 holes, then head home, but these golfers were playing 100 holes to help those experiencing homelessness.

The "100 Holes for the Homeless" event started 13 years ago. Each golfer plays two balls at a time and it takes about nine hours to finish 100 holes.

The participants raise money through donations. This year, they raised over $75,000.

"We are just recognizing that there's people experiencing homelessness in our city, in our community that need our help," said Brian Crispen with Wheeler Mission.

The top fundraiser gets recognized on a trophy, and you'll notice Jack Barber's name on there a bunch. Barber spent 30 years as the golf pro at Meridian Hills Country Club and put his contacts to good use, raising more than $18,000 this year.

He has a heart for those in need.

"My wife and I first started serving the meals to the men. It's emotional, it's gratifying. I always like to give and help others. I'm just very impressed with the organization and I'm glad I've been able to do this and been so successful doing it."

It's a fun way to help out, especially this time of year, when the demand is still high.

"Wheeler serves men, women, children. Tonight, we'll have 700 to 900 people staying in our shelters and so those doors aren't open unless people in the community support Wheeler and so today they're doing that in a big way," Crispen said. "Anybody can help us, but today's golfers doing a big thing, raising a lot of money."