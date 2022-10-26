Drumstick Dash benefiting Wheeler Mission celebrating 20 years

The event is Thursday Nov. 24 in Broad Ripple with all proceeds going to Wheeler Mission.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash is celebrating 20 years this November.

The event is Thursday Nov. 24 in Broad Ripple.

The start time is 9 a.m. and people have the option of doing the 4.5-mile or 2.45-mile course.

All of the proceeds will help Wheeler Mission serve those experiencing homelessness.

One of those is Cameron Owens. He has been at Wheeler for about six months.

"I was in the hospital for seven days. I was homeless. I got here by trying to kill myself. And I've been living a change life by the grace of God," Owens said.

He told 13News, Wheeler Mission saved his life.

"I didn't have a relationship with God prior to coming here. And being here has as showed me that there's people here that care that really want to change lives," Owens said.

He said his story is just one of the thousands Wheeler has helped. That's why he is asking people to support the Drumstick Dash.

"There's a lot of people that need love and and fellowship with each other. The community – when when we all come together as one – it works out for the best for us," Owens said.

Click here to donate or for more information on registering to take part.