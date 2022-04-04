Girl Scouts donate socks to Wheeler Mission

The girls were able to collect the socks through a basketball game and fashion show that they put together knowing there are those out there who may be struggling.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local Girl Scout troop is hoping to inspire other Hoosiers to give back to those in need. Girl Scout Troop 1733 donated hundreds of socks to the Wheeler Mission, a Christian organization with a downtown Indianapolis shelter that helps those experiencing homelessness.

"We've been working very hard at collecting socks for the homeless," Shona Moreland said. "I want to teach our children to care for other people."

Mooreland helps lead Girl Scout Troop 1733. They handed out more than 500 pair of socks that they collected to more than 100 men at the shelter.

"We were able to service all of the men here at the shelter today and we had leftover socks for men who are coming to the shelter," Moreland said.

The girls were able to collect the socks through a basketball game and fashion show that they put together knowing there are those out there who may be struggling.

"Struggling to get a home or, like, families at other shelters and stuff. It's just happy for me to see them happy, passing out stuff," Girl Scout Laresha Williams said.

"Just grateful to see those little girls," Program Director for Wheeler Mission, Gary Conrad said. "For a dad, it was very touching to see another dad who's exposing their little kids to the needs of other people, to see that there's more to us than just the people around us in our community and in our subdivision, but also the people out on the streets."