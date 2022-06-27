'100 Holes for the Homeless' golf event nets $60,000 for Wheeler Mission

In 12 years, the event has raised more than a half-million dollars for food, shelter and care for people served by Wheeler.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday was a great day to be on the golf course, but it was anything but a typical day on the links for some.

"We have about 36 people playing 100 holes of golf throughout the day," said Brian Crispin of Wheeler Mission. "We're at Eagle Creek, couldn't ask for a better way to spend a Monday."

The event is a fundraiser for Wheeler Mission programs.

"Golfers have raised money to be here," said Crispin. "They have raised over $60,000 to be here today. This is our 12th annual event. In total, they've raised over a half-million dollars to make sure that Wheeler Mission can provide food, shelter and care to anybody who comes through our front doors."

Crispin himself came through those front doors years ago.

"I was just talking to someone about that today," Crispin said. "About 15 years ago, my life was almost to an end and I thought there was no hope. Wheeler Mission's doors were open for me when I needed it, and so I've spent those last years making sure that anybody who comes through our front doors, they get the same help that I received those days ago. We've had thousands of people come through our programs, and you couldn't imagine the lives that are changed when you support an organization like Wheeler Mission. It's amazing."

As for golf, Crispin wouldn't brag about his game.

"I'm terrible," he said. "So, they say I hit with the wrong hand, I'm a lefty, and I play a couple of times a year. This is an event that, really, anybody can do. We find a creative way to play 100 holes of golf. It's really about supporting a great cause. Again, for me, it's about giving back, but it's a fun day.