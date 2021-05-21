Center Grove alum heads to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship for Duke

COVID canceled the 2020 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, so Duke is still considered the defending champs since the team won it all in 2019.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Center Grove High School alum will try to make some history on the golf course over the next few days, competing in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships.

Erica Shepherd is a standout sophomore on the women’s golf team at Duke University.

The Blue Devils are the defending champs in women’s collegiate golf, so the pressure is on for Shepherd and her teammates to bring home the NCAA Championship trophy once again this year.

COVID canceled the 2020 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, so Duke is still considered the defending champs since the team won it all in 2019.

Before Shepherd left for Arizona earlier this week, 13News' Carlos Diaz got the chance to ask her to put this championship tournament into perspective.

“I've never played in a National Championship, so I'm so excited,” Shepherd said. “Making it to Nationals, being part of this team, we've been pretty successful this year. I really don't know what it's gonna be like, but I'm assuming it might be the biggest stage I’ve ever played on. I mean, there's a lot of TV cameras out there. It's on The Golf Channel.”

Even though Shepherd attended Center Grove High School, her busy individual golf schedule prevented her from playing on the Trojans’ girls golf team.

“I'm going to be doing [Nationals] with a team, which is definitely something new for me, so I'm just excited to experience it,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd and her Duke teammates, who are ranked No. 2 in the country, tee off Friday afternoon.