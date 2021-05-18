Colts, Bud Light giving away free tickets for upcoming season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are teaming up with Bud Light to give fans a chance to win free game tickets for this upcoming season.
To enter the contest, fans must post to Twitter, tag the team, and use the hashtags #BudLightStimmyTix and #Sweepstakes.
Fans must be 21 or older to win. The contest begins Tuesday and lasts through July 31.
The contest is part of the Bud Light Summer Stimmy sweepstakes. The winner of the sweepstakes will get two tickets to some of the most sought-after sporting events of the year:
- The 2022 Super Bowl
- One game of the 2021 World Series
- One game of the 2022 WNBA Finals
- One game of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals
- One game of the 2022 NBA Finals
- The 2022 NWSL Finals
Click here to enter the sweepstakes.
In all, sports teams are giving away 100,000 tickets to watch more than 70 teams across six leagues: MLB, NHL, NFL, WNBA, NBA, NWSL.