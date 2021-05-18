Colts, Bud Light giving away free tickets for upcoming season

The contest is part of the Bud Light Summer Stimmy sweepstakes.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are teaming up with Bud Light to give fans a chance to win free game tickets for this upcoming season.

To enter the contest, fans must post to Twitter, tag the team, and use the hashtags #BudLightStimmyTix and #Sweepstakes.

Time to cash in that @BudLight Summer Stimmy. 🤑



Tag us with #BudLightStimmyTix and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win tickets! pic.twitter.com/6ve1XesgC2 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 18, 2021

Fans must be 21 or older to win. The contest begins Tuesday and lasts through July 31.

The 2022 Super Bowl

One game of the 2021 World Series

One game of the 2022 WNBA Finals

One game of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

One game of the 2022 NBA Finals

The 2022 NWSL Finals

Click here to enter the sweepstakes.