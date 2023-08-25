Operation Football: Center Grove 28, Oakland (Tenn.) 10

Center Grove picked up their first win of the season with a victory over the top team in Tennessee's top classification Friday night.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Center Grove picked up their first win of the year Friday night with a 28-10 win over visiting Oakland (Tenn.).

The Patriots were ranked as the top team among Tennessee's biggest schools coming into Friday's matchup.

The visitors got on the board first, scoring just over 90 seconds into the game to take a 7-0 lead.

But the third-ranked Trojans took control from there. Tyler Cherry connected with Noah Coy for a 50-yard touchdown pass two minutes later to tie the game, then the duo hooked up again on a 6-yard scoring pass to put Center Grove up 14-7 with 5:26 to play.

Cherry threw his third touchdown of the first half in the final minute of the second quarter, finding Brevin Holubar for a 36-yard score and a 21-7 lead.

Oakland added a field goal in the third quarter, but Rylan Cook scored early in the final quarter to wrap up the win.