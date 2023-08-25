x
Indiana high school football scores | Aug. 25, 2023

High school football scores from around Indiana for Week 2 of Operation Football.

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Adams Central 42, Eastside 7

Alexandria 42, Wabash 0

Bluffton 56, Manchester 14

Bremen 42, S. Bend Washington 7

Carroll (Flora) 62, Riverton Parke 0

Cass 34, Northfield 0

Center Grove 28, Oakland, Tenn. 10

Columbia City 42, Plymouth 14

Concord 27, Jimtown 10

DeKalb 42, Garrett 13

Ft. Wayne Snider 45, E. Noble 28

Greenfield 57, Greensburg 0

Hamilton Southeastern 35, Indpls N. Central 7

Heritage 39, Fairfield 13

Indpls Chatard 46, Indpls Tech 6

Jay Co. 14, Huntington North 9

LaVille 22, Triton 16

Leo 42, Angola 17

Madison-Grant 52, Southern Wells 0

Noblesville 42, Homestead 0

Pendleton Hts. 49, Anderson 0

Penn 28, Mishawaka 7

Pioneer 37, Winamac 0

S. Adams 48, Bellmont 0

S. Bend Adams 23, Logansport 22

Taylor 33, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 0

Tippecanoe Valley 39, Rochester 8

Tipton 38, Elwood 0

Tri-Central 26, Wes-Del 6

Twin Lakes 28, Delphi 7

Yorktown 50, Muncie Central 7

