Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Whiteland Community HS Warriors

Whiteland will play Kokomo at home on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. for the Operation Football Game of the Week.

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are the Whiteland Community High School Warriors.

The Kokomo Wildkats travel to Whiteland to take on the Warriors in the Operation Football Game of the Week on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

Stick around throughout the game and stay pumped with the Whiteland Cheerleaders!

Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance, and click here for complete Operation Football coverage.

Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB. 13News could feature your images on the air and online.

Spirit Award

WTHR will select a Game of the Week based on quality of match-up and potential storylines.

The host school is automatically entered into the contest. The contest ends with the final OPFB regular season game on 10/13/2023.

A panel of judges will select a winning school based on participation, amount of school spirit, energy and effort during 13News' coverage of the school.

Grand Prize: The 2023 Spirit Award Trophy (estimated retail value of $270.) Winner will be notified by 12/1/2023. Odds of winning are 9:1 if your school is selected.