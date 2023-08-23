IHSAA football week 2 Indy-area schedule

A full list of all the games in the Indianapolis area set for week two of IHSAA football.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's week two of Indiana high school football! Here is a complete schedule of all the Indianapolis-area high school football games scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25.

Looking for week one scores? Here are the full state and local score lists. The Associated Press dropped the week two rankings on Tuesday. Click here to see the class-by-class rankings in IHSAA football.

Don't forget to tune in Friday night at 11 p.m. for Operation Football on 13News! The games in bold will feature either Dave Calabro or Dominic Miranda, so student sections should get ready to show their spirit.

** - Operation Football Game of the Week

Indy-area Week 2 Schedule

Avon (0-1) at Ben Davis (1-0), 7 p.m.

Bishop Chatard (1-0) at Arsenal Tech (0-1), 7 p.m.

Cascade (0-1) at Beech Grove (0-1), 7 p.m.

Cathedral (1-0) at Brownsburg (1-0), 7 p.m.

Christel House Manual (1-0) at Purdue Polytechnic Englewood (0-1), 7 p.m.

Christian Brothers (MO) at Carmel (1-0), 7 p.m.

Edinburgh (0-1) at Cloverdale (0-1), 7 p.m.

Fishers (1-0) at Pike (0-1), 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne Northside (0-1) at Lawrence North (1-0), 7 p.m.

Franklin (1-0) at Mt. Vernon (0-1), 7 p.m.

Frankton (0-1) at Lapel (0-1), 7 p.m.

Greenfield-Central (1-0) at Greensburg (0-1), 7 p.m.

Greenwood (1-0) at Indian Creek (0-1), 7 p.m.

Greenwood Christian (0-1) at Covenant Christian (0-1), 7 p.m.

Hamilton Southeastern (1-0) at North Central (0-1), 7 p.m.

Homestead (0-1) at Noblesville (1-0), 7 p.m.

Irvington Prep (0-1) at South Decatur (0-1), 7 p.m.

Kokomo (1-0) at Whiteland (1-0), 8 p.m.**

Lafayette Central Catholic (1-0) at Guerin Catholic (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Lafayette Harrison (1-0) at Plainfield (1-0), 7 p.m.

Lutheran (1-0) at Cardinal Ritter (0-1), 7 p.m.

Martinsville (1-0) at Bloomington South (1-0), 8 p.m.

Mooresville (0-1) at Danville (1-0), 7 p.m.

New Castle (1-0) at Triton Central (1-0), 7 p.m.

New Palestine (0-1) at Decatur Central (1-0), 7 p.m.

North Decatur (1-0) at Eastern Hancock (1-0), 7 p.m.

North Miami (0-1) at Sheridan (0-1), 7 p.m.

North Montgomery (1-0) at Hamilton Heights (1-0)

Oakland (TN) at Center Grove (0-1), 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights (1-0) at Anderson (0-1), 7 p.m.

Perry Meridian (0-1) at Southport (0-1), 7 p.m.

Phalen Academy (1-0) at Monrovia (1-0), 7 p.m.

Roncalli (1-0) at Franklin Central (1-0), 7 p.m.

Rushville (0-1) at Shelbyville (1-0), 7 p.m.

Scecina (1-0) at Speedway (1-0), 7 p.m.

Shenandoah (1-0) at Heritage Christian (1-0), 7 p.m.

Shortridge (1-0) at George Washington (0-1), 7 p.m.

Terre Haute North (0-1) at Crispus Attucks (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Tindley (1-0) at Park Tudor (1-0), 7 p.m.

Tri-West (1-0) at Brebeuf Jesuit (0-1), 7 p.m.

Warren Central (0-1) at Fort Wayne Carroll (0-1), 7 p.m.

Western Boone (1-0) at Western (0-1), 7 p.m.

Westfield (1-0) at Lawrence Central (1-0), 7 p.m.