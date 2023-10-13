Operation Football Band of the Week: Whiteland Marching Warriors

Make sure to stick around during halftime of the Operation Football Game of the Week between Whiteland and Kokomo for the Marching Warriors' performance.

WHITELAND, Ind. — Week two of Operation Football is here! That means it's also time to showcase the Band of the Week: the Whiteland Marching Warriors.

The Marching Warriors compete in Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Open Class A and will perform their 2023 show at halftime of the Operation Football Game of the Week between Whiteland and Kokomo.

The band program at Whiteland has been awarded the ISSMA All-Music Award for 16 consecutive years, one of the longest in the state of Indiana.

Check out the Whiteland band's performance in the video player above, and click here for complete Operation Football coverage.

