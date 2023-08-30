Operation Football Game of the Week: Mt. Vernon at Greenfield-Central

Class 4A No. 9 Greenfield-Central hosts 1-1 Mt. Vernon in Week 3 of Operation Football.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — This week's Operation Football Game of the Week is a Hoosier Heritage Conference showdown between the Mt. Vernon Marauders and the Greenfield-Central Cougars.

The Cougars enter the game ranked ninth overall in Class 4A, boasting a 2-0 record. Their defense hasn't allowed a single point all season having won 49-0 over Madison in week one and 57-0 over Greensburg last week.

On the visitor's side, Mt. Vernon enters on the heels of a 41-38 win over Franklin that brought their record to 1-1. The Marauders lost their opening game of the season, which was held at Lucas Oil Stadium, to Noblesville.

Greenfield-Central has mostly had a balanced game plan featuring rushing and passing attempts. Junior quarterback Dallas Freeman threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over Greensburg. Freeman completed nine out of 11 pass attempts, four of which were touchdowns, and rushed for a touchdown in the season opening game against Madison. In total, Freeman has thrown six passing touchdowns and scored two rushing touchdowns through the first two games of the season.

Mt. Vernon features a similar game plan. Sophomore quarterback Luke Ertel threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the season opening loss to Noblesville. Last week against Franklin, he threw for 156 yards and scored one rushing touchdown. Junior running back Joliba Brogan has already amassed 41 rushing attempts in the first two games of the season. He rushed 20 times for 84 yards against Noblesville. Against Franklin, Brogan rushed 21 times for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Friday night's game will be a test of which of these two teams is the one of the most well-rounded football teams in the conference.

Other sites with game coverage

13News Operation Football will also be covering several other big games Friday night including:

Guerin Catholic at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Park Tudor at Shortridge, 7 p.m.

Lawrence Central at Lawrence North (at Lucas Oil Stadium), 8 p.m.

Spirit Award

WTHR will select a Game of the Week based on quality of match-up and potential storylines.

The host school is automatically entered into the contest for the Operation Football Spirit Award. The contest ends with the final Operation Football regular season game on Oct. 13.

A panel of judges will select a winning school based on participation, amount of school spirit, energy and effort during 13News' coverage of the school.

Grand Prize: The 2023 Spirit Award Trophy (estimated retail value of $270.) Winner will be notified by Dec. 1, 2023. Odds of winning are 9:1 if your school is selected.