Indiana High School Football AP Poll | Week 3 2023 Rankings

INDIANA, USA — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ben Davis (12) 2-0 328 1
- Brownsburg (2) 2-0 278 5
- Center Grove (3) 1-1 268 3
- Hamilton SE - 2-0 244 4
- Westfield - 2-0 180 6
- Cathedral - 1-1 168 2
- Fishers - 2-0 136 8
- Penn - 2-0 114 9
- Crown Point - 2-0 54 10
- Noblesville - 2-0 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 20, Fort Wayne Carroll 20, Lawrence Central 16, Lawrence North 12, Warsaw 4, Franklin Central 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Fort Wayne Snider (15) 2-0 336 1
- Merrillville (2) 2-0 300 3
- Bloomington South - 2-0 256 4
- Decatur Central - 2-0 194 8
- Valparaiso - 1-1 166 7
- Whiteland - 1-1 130 2
- Bloomington North - 2-0 128 9
- Plainfield - 2-0 118 NR
- Concord - 2-0 102 10
- Mishawaka - 1-1 78 5
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52, Castle 8, Michigan City 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- East Central (15) 2-0 334 1
- Evansville Reitz - 2-0 284 3
- Kokomo - 2-0 250 5
- NorthWood (2) 2-0 240 4
- Evansville Memorial - 2-0 184 7
- Roncalli - 1-1 138 2
- Northridge - 2-0 122 8
- Columbia City - 2-0 92 9
- Greenfield-Central - 2-0 76 10
- New Palestine - 0-2 50 6
Others receiving votes: Brebeuf Jesuit 22, New Prairie, 18, Leo 16, New Haven 14, Mississinewa 8, East Noble 8, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 4, Fort Wayne Wayne 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Bishop Chatard (17) 2-0 340 1
- Guerin Catholic - 2-0 288 2
- Western Boone - 2-0 192 4
- Lawrenceburg - 1-1 168 5
- West Lafayette - 1-1 160 6
- Heritage Hills - 2-0 156 8
- Hanover Central - 2-0 120 7
- Gibson Southern - 1-1 104 9
- Tri-West - 1-1 92 3
- Yorktown - 2-0 90 NR
Others receiving votes: Oak Hill 84, Delta 20, Peru 18, Monrovia 14, Knox 12, Hamilton Heights 8, Charlestown 2, Danville 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Triton Central (13) 2-0 316 2
- Linton-Stockton (2) 2-0 268 4
- Scecina (2) 2-0 250 5
- Eastbrook - 2-0 232 6
- Brownstown Central - 2-0 160 7
- Evansville Mater Dei - 1-1 148 1
- Lafayette Central Catholic - 1-1 144 3
- LaVille - 2-0 106 9
- Heritage Christian - 2-0 78 NR
- Bluffton - 2-0 62 NR
Others receiving votes: North Posey 52, Andrean 38, South Vermillion 8, Sullivan 4, Northeastern 4.
Class A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Lutheran (17) 2-0 340 1
- Adams Central - 2-0 304 2
- North Judson - 2-0 238 3
- Carroll (Flora) - 2-0 228 5
- South Putnam - 2-0 202 6
- South Adams - 2-0 140 8
- Providence - 2-0 122 7
- Park Tudor - 2-0 108 9
- Sheridan - 1-1 50 10
- North Decatur - 1-1 48 4
Others receiving votes: Pioneer 26, Madison-Grant 26, West Washington 20, Triton 14, Tri 4.