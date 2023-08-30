x
HS Football

Indiana High School Football AP Poll | Week 3 2023 Rankings

Here are the top-10 teams in each class of IHSAA football for the week of Aug. 29, 2023.

INDIANA, USA — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

     Rank-School        FPV    Rcd     TP     Pvs

  1. Ben Davis         (12)    2-0    328     1
  2. Brownsburg     (2)      2-0     278    5
  3. Center Grove    (3)      1-1     268    3
  4. Hamilton SE       -        2-0     244    4
  5. Westfield           -         2-0    180    6
  6. Cathedral           -        1-1     168    2
  7. Fishers               -         2-0     136    8
  8. Penn                   -        2-0      114   9
  9. Crown Point      -        2-0       54    10
  10. Noblesville         -        2-0      26     NR

Others receiving votes: Carmel 20, Fort Wayne Carroll 20, Lawrence Central 16, Lawrence North 12, Warsaw 4, Franklin Central 2.

Class 5A

      Rank-School                     FPV     Rcd     TP     Pvs

  1. Fort Wayne Snider       (15)     2-0     336     1
  2. Merrillville                      (2)       2-0      300     3
  3. Bloomington South       -         2-0      256     4
  4. Decatur Central             -         2-0      194      8
  5. Valparaiso                      -         1-1      166      7
  6. Whiteland                      -         1-1      130      2
  7. Bloomington North       -         2-0      128      9
  8. Plainfield                        -         2-0       118     NR
  9. Concord                         -         2-0       102     10
  10. Mishawaka                    -         1-1        78       5

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52, Castle 8, Michigan City 2.

Class 4A

     Rank-School                      FPV     Rcd     TP     Pvs

  1. East Central                   (15)      2-0     334    1
  2. Evansville Reitz               -         2-0     284    3
  3. Kokomo                            -         2-0     250     5
  4. NorthWood                    (2)       2-0     240     4
  5. Evansville Memorial       -          2-0     184     7
  6. Roncalli                           -          1-1      138    2
  7. Northridge                      -          2-0      122    8 
  8. Columbia City                 -          2-0       92     9
  9. Greenfield-Central         -          2-0       76      10
  10. New Palestine                -          0-2       50      6        

Others receiving votes: Brebeuf Jesuit 22, New Prairie, 18, Leo 16, New Haven 14, Mississinewa 8, East Noble 8, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 4, Fort Wayne Wayne 2.

Class 3A

      Rank-School                      FPV     Rcd     TP     Pvs

  1. Bishop Chatard              (17)     2-0     340     1
  2. Guerin Catholic                -         2-0     288     2
  3. Western Boone               -         2-0     192     4 
  4. Lawrenceburg                 -         1-1     168      5
  5. West Lafayette                -         1-1     160      6
  6. Heritage Hills                   -         2-0     156      8
  7. Hanover Central              -         2-0      120     7
  8. Gibson Southern             -         1-1      104      9
  9. Tri-West                           -         1-1       92       3
  10. Yorktown                         -          2-0       90      NR

Others receiving votes: Oak Hill 84, Delta 20, Peru 18, Monrovia 14, Knox 12, Hamilton Heights 8, Charlestown 2, Danville 2.

Class 2A

       Rank-School                           FPV     Rcd     TP      Pvs

  1. Triton Central                        (13)     2-0     316      2
  2. Linton-Stockton                    (2)       2-0     268      4
  3. Scecina                                   (2)       2-0     250      5
  4. Eastbrook                                -         2-0     232      6
  5. Brownstown Central              -         2-0    160       7
  6. Evansville Mater Dei              -          1-1    148       1
  7. Lafayette Central Catholic     -         1-1     144       3
  8. LaVille                                      -         2-0     106       9
  9. Heritage Christian                  -         2-0      78        NR
  10. Bluffton                                    -         2-0      62       NR

Others receiving votes: North Posey 52, Andrean 38, South Vermillion 8, Sullivan 4, Northeastern 4. 

Class A

     Rank-School                               FPV      Rcd      TP       Pvs

  1. Lutheran                                  (17)      2-0      340       1
  2. Adams Central                         -          2-0      304       2
  3. North Judson                            -          2-0      238       3
  4. Carroll (Flora)                           -           2-0      228       5
  5. South Putnam                          -          2-0       202      6
  6. South Adams                           -          2-0       140       8
  7. Providence                               -          2-0       122       7
  8. Park Tudor                                -         2-0        108      9
  9. Sheridan                                   -          1-1        50        10
  10. North Decatur                          -          1-1        48        4

Others receiving votes: Pioneer 26, Madison-Grant 26, West Washington 20, Triton 14, Tri 4. 

