How the AP Top-10 IHSAA football teams fared in Week 2

INDIANAPOLIS — Week two of IHSAA football has officially wrapped up. Friday night had its fair share of big wins and heartbreaking losses. Wondering how the top ranked teams in the Associated Press poll did this weekend? You've come to the right place. Make sure to check out the Indianapolis-area and full state scores from last night.
Here is a class-by-class breakdown on which ranked teams won and lost:
Class 6A
- No. 1 Ben Davis defeated Avon 42-14.
- No. 3 Center Grove defeated Oakland (TN) 28-0.
- No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern defeated North Central 35-7.
- No. 5 Brownsburg defeated No. 2 Cathedral 45-31.
- No. 6 Westfield defeated Lawrence Central 59-58 in overtime.
- No. 7 Carmel lost to Christian Brothers (MO) 55-28.
- No. 8 Fishers defeated Pike 40-0.
- No. 9 Penn defeated Mishawaka 28-7.
- No. 10 Crown Point defeated Chicago Taft (IL) 49-7.
Class 5A
- No. 1 Fort Wayne Snider defeated East Noble 45-28.
- No. 2 Whiteland lost to 4A No. 5 Kokomo 27-13.
- No. 3 Merrillville defeated Hobart 31-12.
- No. 4 Bloomington South defeated Martinsville 35-6.
- No. 5 Mishawaka lost to 6A No. 9 Penn 28-7.
- No. 6 Lafayette Harrison lost to Plainfield 15-14.
- No. 7 Valparaiso defeated Andrean 55-18.
- No. 8 Decatur Central defeated 4A No. 6 New Palestine 43-42.
- No. 9 Bloomington North defeated Bedford North Lawrence 21-14.
- No. 10 Concord defeated Jimtown 27-10.
Class 4A
- No. 1 East Central defeated Harrison (OH) 42-7.
- No. 2 Roncalli lost to Franklin Central 20-6.
- No. 3 Evansville Reitz defeated Vincennes Lincoln 23-7.
- No. 4 NorthWood defeated Portage 49-7.
- No. 5 Kokomo defeated 5A No. 2 Whiteland 27-13.
- No. 6 New Palestine lost to 5A No. 8 Decatur Central 43-42.
- No. 7 Evansville Memorial defeated Evansville North 17-0.
- No. 8 Northridge defeated Elkhart 35-29.
- No. 9 Columbia City defeated Plymouth 42-14.
- No. 10 Greenfield-Central defeated Greensburg 57-0.
Class 3A
- No. 1 Bishop Chatard defeated Arsenal Tech 46-6.
- No. 2 Guerin Catholic defeated Lafayette Central Catholic 27-3.
- No. 3 Tri-West lost to Brebeuf Jesuit 34-17.
- No. 4 Western Boone defeated Western 21-13.
- No. 5 Lawrenceburg defeated Taylor (OH) 10-7.
- No. 6 West Lafayette defeated McCutcheon 31-17.
- No. 7 Hanover Central defeated Hammond Morton 24-14.
- No. 8 Heritage Hills defeated Tell City 56-7.
- No. 9 Gibson Southern defeated Mt. Carmel (IL) 21-14.
- No. 10 Oak Hill defeated Southwood 37-0.
Class 2A
- No. 1 Evansville Mater Dei lost to Castle 49-7.
- No. 2 Triton Central defeated New Castle 36-7.
- No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic lost to 3A No. 2 Guerin Catholic 27-3.
- No. 4 Linton-Stockton defeated Decatur St. Teresa (IL) 35-20.
- No. 5 Scecina defeated Speedway 37-26.
- No. 6 Eastbrook defeated Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 38-24.
- No. 7 Brownstown Central plays Charlestown Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
- No. 8 Andrean lost to 5A No. 7 Valparaiso 55-18.
- No. 9 LaVille defeated Triton 22-16.
- No. 10 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers lost to New Haven 36-7.
Class A
- No. 1 Lutheran defeated Cardinal Ritter 49-12.
- No. 2 Adams Central defeated Eastside 42-7.
- No. 3 North Judson defeated Caston 52-7.
- No. 4 North Decatur lost to Eastern Hancock 36-14.
- No. 5 Carroll (Flora) defeated Riverton Parke 62-0.
- No. 6 South Putnam defeated Owen Valley 46-6.
- No. 7 Providence plays Louisville Holy Cross (KY) Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
- No. 8 South Adams defeated Bellmont 48-0.
- No. 9 Park Tudor defeated Tindley 46-12.
- No. 10 Sheridan defeated North Miami 35-12.