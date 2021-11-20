Operation Football: Evansville Mater Dei 23, Scecina 7

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Evansville Mater Dei ended Scecina's run toward a state championship Friday night with a 23-7 win.
Mater Dei ran out to a 23-0 lead at halftime before the Crusaders scored in the third quarter, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Mater Dei will face Andrean in the Class 2A state championship Saturday, Nov. 27 at noon.
State championship schedule
CLASS 6A - Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.
Center Grove vs. Westfield
CLASS 5A - Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.
Cathedral vs. Zionsville
CLASS 4A - Saturday, Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m.
Mt. Vernon vs. Northridge
CLASS 3A - Friday, Nov. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Gibson Southern/Tri-West winner
CLASS 2A - Saturday, Nov. 27 at noon
Evansville Mater Dei vs. Andrean
CLASS A - Friday, Nov. 26 at noon
Adams Central vs. Lutheran