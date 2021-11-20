Operation Football: Westfield 48, Merrillville 19

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield punched their ticket for a return to the state championship game with a 48-19 win over Merrillville Friday night.
The Shamrocks took a 13-0 lead after the first quarter, then led 20-7 at halftime before opening the gap in the second half. They scored twice in both the third and fourth quarters to seal the win.
The Shamrocks will face Center Grove in the Class 6A title game Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. Westfield lost to the Trojans in last year's championship, 38-14. Center Grove earned a return trip with a 45-6 win over Ben Davis Friday.
State championship schedule
CLASS 6A - Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.
Center Grove vs. Westfield
CLASS 5A - Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.
Cathedral vs. Zionsville
CLASS 4A - Saturday, Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m.
Mt. Vernon vs. Northridge
CLASS 3A - Friday, Nov. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Gibson Southern/Tri-West winner
CLASS 2A - Saturday, Nov. 27 at noon
Evansville Mater Dei vs. Andrean
CLASS A - Friday, Nov. 26 at noon
Adams Central vs. Lutheran