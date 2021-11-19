Operation Football: Cathedral 52, New Albany 13

Cathedral will face Zionsville in a rematch from last year's Class 5A state championship game.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cathedral is headed back to the state championship game after routing New Albany 52-13 Friday night.

The Irish opened the game quickly, going up 7-0 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Danny O'Neil to Jaron Tibbs two-and-a-half minutes into the game. They went up 14-0 36 seconds later when Gavin Cooke returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.

Cathedral added touchdown runs by Carson Johnson and O'Neil to take a 28-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. O'Neil scored on another run and threw a 4-yard touchdown to Tazz Garrett to make the score 45-7 at halftime.

The Irish gained 470 yards in offense in the game, including 319 on the ground. The defense intercepted New Albany three times.

Cathedral is looking to win their 14th state championship. They will face Zionsville, who they beat 46-28 in last year's title game. Kickoff in the Class 5A championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.

Zionsville advanced to the championship game with a 52-21 win over Michigan City.

State championship schedule

CLASS 6A - Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

Center Grove vs. Westfield

CLASS 5A - Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

Cathedral vs. Zionsville

CLASS 4A - Saturday, Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Mt. Vernon vs. Northridge

CLASS 3A - Friday, Nov. 26 at 3:30 p.m.

Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Gibson Southern/Tri-West winner (Sat.)

CLASS 2A - Saturday, Nov. 27 at noon

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Andrean