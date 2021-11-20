Operation Football: Center Grove 45, Ben Davis 6

Center Grove will rematch with Westfield in the Class 6A championship.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Center Grove continued its quest to defend their state championship with a dominating 45-6 win over Ben Davis Friday night.

The Trojans took a 7-0 lead on a Micah Coyle touchdown with less than four seconds left in the first quarter. Ben Davis answered, but failed in their two-point conversion attempt.

Center Grove added a field goal to lead 10-6 at halftime, then poured it on in the second half.

Tayven Jackson and Daniel Weems ran for scores and Jackson Griffen returned an interception for a touchdown to give the Trojans a 31-6 lead after three quarters. Micah Coyle and Weems added fourth-quarter touchdowns to close out the rout.

The Trojans will take on Westfield at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last year's Class 6A title game. Center Grove won that game 38-14.

Westfield earned their place in the title game with a 48-19 win over Merrillville on Friday.

State championship schedule

CLASS 6A - Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

Center Grove vs. Westfield

CLASS 5A - Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

Cathedral vs. Zionsville

CLASS 4A - Saturday, Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Mt. Vernon vs. Northridge

CLASS 3A - Friday, Nov. 26 at 3:30 p.m.

Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Gibson Southern/Tri-West winner

CLASS 2A - Saturday, Nov. 27 at noon

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Andrean