HS Football

Indiana High School Football AP Poll | Week 4 2023 Rankings

The Top 10 teams in each class of the IHSAA, ranked by the Associated Press.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games as of Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School               FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Indpls Ben Davis    (10)    3-0    288    1
2. Brownsburg    (2)    3-0    260    2
3. Center Grove    (3)    2-1    232    3
4. Hamilton Southeastern    -    3-0    212    4
5. Indpls Cathedral    -    2-1    158    6
6. Fishers    -    3-0    150    7
7. Westfield    -    3-0    148    5
8. Crown Point    -    3-0    90    9
9. Lawrence North    -    3-0    38    NR
10. Carmel    -    2-1    30    NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 20. Penn 16. Warsaw 4. Franklin Central 2. Noblesville 2.

Class 5A

Rank-School                FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider    (15)    3-0    300    1
2. Bloomington South    -    3-0    264    3
3. Valparaiso    -    2-1    202    5
4. Whiteland    -    2-1    184    6
5. Bloomington North    -    3-0    162    7
6. Plainfield    -    3-0    150    8
7. Merrillville    -    2-1    138    2
8. Mishawaka    -    2-1    90    10
9. Decatur Central    -    2-1    66    4
10. Lafayette Harrison    -    2-1    62    NR

Others receiving votes: Castle 14. Michigan City 10. Franklin 6. Concord 2.

Class 4A

Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. E. Central    (13)    3-0    294    1
2. Ev. Reitz    -    3-0    248    2
3. Kokomo    -    3-0    234    3
4. NorthWood    (2)    3-0    222    4
5. Ev. Memorial    -    3-0    168    5
6. Greenfield    -    3-0    114    9
7. Columbia City    -    3-0    110    8
8. Indpls Roncalli    -    1-2    68    6
9. New Palestine    -    1-2    54    10
10. Indpls Brebeuf    -    2-1    44    NR

Others receiving votes: New Prairie 20. New Haven 18. Northridge 10. Leo 10. Mississinewa 10. E. Noble 8. Hobart 6. Pendleton Hts. 6. Northview 4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard    (15)    3-0    300    1
2. Guerin Catholic    -    3-0    252    2
3. Heritage Hills    -    3-0    182    6
4. Western Boone    -    3-0    180    3
5. Lawrenceburg    -    2-1    156    4
6. W. Lafayette    -    2-1    152    5
7. Hanover Central    -    3-0    124    7
8. Gibson Southern    -    2-1    94    8
9. Oak Hill    -    3-0    66    NR
10. Tri-West    -    2-1    50    9

Others receiving votes: Peru 22. Hamilton Hts. 20. Yorktown 18. Monrovia 16. Knox 8. Lakeland 4. Delta 4. Danville 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Indpls Scecina    (13)    3-0    288    3
2. Brownstown    (2)    3-0    242    5
3. LaVille    -    3-0    192    8
4. Triton Central    -    2-1    190    1
5. Bluffton    -    3-0    178    10
6. Linton    -    2-1    152    2
7. N. Posey    -    3-0    136    NR
8. Eastbrook    -    2-1    82    4
9. Ev. Mater Dei    -    1-2    54    6
10. Andrean    -    1-2    46    NR

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 28. Heritage Christian 24. Lafayette Catholic 24. Sullivan 8. S. Vermillion 4. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.

Class 1A

Rank-School            FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran    (15)    3-0    300    1
2. Adams Central    -    3-0    270    2
3. Carroll (Flora)    -    3-0    230    4
4. S. Putnam    -    3-0    204    5
5. Providence    -    3-0    156    7
6. Indpls Park Tudor    -    3-0    120    8
7. N. Judson    -    2-1    104    3
8. Sheridan    -    2-1    90    9
9. N. Decatur    -    2-1    48    10
10. W. Washington    -    3-0    34    NR

Others receiving votes: S. Adams 24. Madison-Grant 22. Clinton Prairie 16. Pioneer 14. Triton 14. Tri 4.

