How the top ranked IHSAA football teams fared in week 3

Here is a class-by-class breakdown of how the top-10 IHSAA football teams in the Associated Press poll fared during week three.

INDIANA, USA — The fanfare of week three of Operation Football has subsided as hype begins to build for week four. Friday night featured some of the first inter-conference matchups of the IHSAA football season. The Associated Press released their week two rankings last Tuesday.

Here is how the top-ranked teams in Indiana did during the week of Sept. 1, 2023:

Class 6A

No. 1 Ben Davis defeated Pike 62-0.

No. 2 Brownsburg defeated Franklin Central 35-21.

No. 3 Center Grove defeated Louisville Trinity (KY) 34-7.

No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern defeated Avon 42-23.

No. 5 Westfield defeated Zionsville 28-27.

No. 6 Cathedral defeated No. 8 Penn 35-6.

No. 7 Fishers defeated No. 10 Noblesville 48-22.

No. 9 Crown Point defeated 5A No. 2 Merrillville 39-6.

Class 5A

No. 1 Fort Wayne Snider defeated Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 52-6.

No. 2 Merrillville lost to 6A No. 9 Crown Point 39-6.

No. 3 Bloomington South defeated Terre Haute North 66-0.

No. 5 Valparaiso defeated LaPorte 49-0.

No. 6 Whiteland defeated No. 4 Decatur Central 31-15.

No. 7 Bloomington North defeated Terre Haute South 38-28.

No. 8 Plainfield defeated Mooresville 31-15.

No. 9 Concord lost to 4A No. 4 NorthWood 45-14.

No. 10 Mishawaka defeated 4A No. 7 Northridge 37-16.

Class 4A

No. 1 East Central defeated Cincinnati Moeller (OH) 38-28.

No. 2 Evansville Reitz defeated Jasper 24-7.

No. 3 Kokomo defeated Logansport 49-8.

No. 4 NorthWood defeated 5A No. 9 Concord 45-14.

No. 5 Evansville Memorial defeated Evansville Central 56-0.

No. 6 Roncalli lost to 3A No. 1 Bishop Chatard 14-7.

No. 7 Northridge lost to 5A No. 10 Mishawaka 37-16.

No. 8 Columbia City defeated Bellmont 49-0.

No. 9 Greenfield-Central defeated Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41-35.

No. 10 New Palestine defeated 3A No. 10 Yorktown 30-22.

Class 3A

No. 1 Bishop Chatard defeated 4A No. 6 Roncalli 14-7.

No. 2 Guerin Catholic defeated 2A No. 9 Heritage Christian 31-7.

No. 3 Western Boone defeated Crawfordsville 42-14.

No. 4 Lawrenceburg defeated Milan 28-21.

No. 5 West Lafayette defeated Tipton 39-0.

No. 6 Heritage Hills defeated Boonville 38-20.

No. 7 Hanover Central defeated Highland 60-13.

No. 8 Gibson Southern defeated Princeton 56-7.

No. 9 Tri-West defeated Frankfort 56-0.

No. 10 Yorktown lost to 4A No. 10 New Palestine 30-22.

Class 2A

No. 1 Triton Central lost to 1A No. 1 Lutheran 43-13.

No. 2 Linton-Stockton lost to Monrovia 27-26 in OT.

No. 3 Scecina defeated Covenant Christian 36-22.

No. 4 Eastbrook lost to Oak Hill 37-6.

No. 5 Brownstown Central defeated Eastern (Pekin) 42-0.

No. 6 Evansville Mater Dei lost to Vincennes Lincoln 28-20.

No. 7 Lafayette Central Catholic lost to Hamilton Heights 15-0.

No. 8 LaVille defeated Pioneer 29-13.

No. 9 Heritage Christian lost to 3A No. 2 Guerin Catholic 31-7.

No. 10 Bluffton defeated South Adams 41-6.

Class A