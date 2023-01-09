x
HS Football

Indiana high school football scores: Week 3 | Sept. 1, 2023

High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from across Indiana on Week 3 of Operation Football

Adams Central 54, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 10

Alexandria 42, Blackford 7

Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Jeffersonville 21

Bluffton 41, S. Adams 6

Brownstown 42, Eastern (Pekin) 0

Carmel 39, Detroit King, Mich. 0

Carroll (Flora) 62, Taylor 7

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 78, Ft. Wayne South 6

Cascade 63, Edgewood 2

Clinton Prairie 48, Clinton Central 6

Columbia City 49, Bellmont 0

Columbus North 35, Southport 6

E. Noble 51, Huntington North 0

Eastern (Greentown) 48, Delphi 7

Fairfield 35, Central Noble 6

Floyd Central 56, Silver Creek 28

Frankton 60, Elwood 0

Ft. Wayne Snider 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 6

Hagerstown 55, Union City 20

Heritage 26, Woodlan 0

Homestead 41, Ft. Wayne Wayne 10

Indian Creek 38, Owen Valley 0

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 0

Jay Co. 43, Southern Wells 12

Kokomo 49, Logansport 8

Lapel 42, Shenandoah 8

Mishawaka 37, Northridge 16

N. Harrison 42, Corydon 6

N. Knox 14, Washington 7

N. White 36, Winamac 14

Paoli 42, Spring Valley 18

Providence 51, Madison 0

Rochester 42, Whitko 0

S. Bend Riley 22, S. Bend Adams 12

S. Bend St. Joseph's 51, S. Bend Washington 0

S. Decatur 52, Edinburgh 14

Seeger 58, Attica 6

Sheridan 28, Tri-Central 0

Tri 75, Cambridge City Lincoln 12

W. Central 42, Tri-County 8

W. Noble 41, Eastside 17

W. Washington 35, Mitchell 0

Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 14

