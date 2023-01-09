Indiana high school football scores: Week 3 | Sept. 1, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from across Indiana on Week 3 of Operation Football:
Adams Central 54, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 10
Alexandria 42, Blackford 7
Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Jeffersonville 21
Bluffton 41, S. Adams 6
Brownstown 42, Eastern (Pekin) 0
Carmel 39, Detroit King, Mich. 0
Carroll (Flora) 62, Taylor 7
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 78, Ft. Wayne South 6
Cascade 63, Edgewood 2
Clinton Prairie 48, Clinton Central 6
Columbia City 49, Bellmont 0
Columbus North 35, Southport 6
E. Noble 51, Huntington North 0
Eastern (Greentown) 48, Delphi 7
Fairfield 35, Central Noble 6
Floyd Central 56, Silver Creek 28
Frankton 60, Elwood 0
Ft. Wayne Snider 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 6
Hagerstown 55, Union City 20
Heritage 26, Woodlan 0
Homestead 41, Ft. Wayne Wayne 10
Indian Creek 38, Owen Valley 0
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 0
Jay Co. 43, Southern Wells 12
Kokomo 49, Logansport 8
Lapel 42, Shenandoah 8
Mishawaka 37, Northridge 16
N. Harrison 42, Corydon 6
N. Knox 14, Washington 7
N. White 36, Winamac 14
Paoli 42, Spring Valley 18
Providence 51, Madison 0
Rochester 42, Whitko 0
S. Bend Riley 22, S. Bend Adams 12
S. Bend St. Joseph's 51, S. Bend Washington 0
S. Decatur 52, Edinburgh 14
Seeger 58, Attica 6
Sheridan 28, Tri-Central 0
Tri 75, Cambridge City Lincoln 12
W. Central 42, Tri-County 8
W. Noble 41, Eastside 17
W. Washington 35, Mitchell 0
Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 14