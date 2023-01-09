x
HS Football

Indianapolis-area high school football scores | Week 3, Sept. 1, 2023

All of the scores from this week's local games! Don't forget to watch Operation Football every Friday night during the football season on 13News at 11 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's week three of Operation Football! There were a lot of great Indy-area games played this week. Get caught up with all the local scores right here. Looking for statewide scores? Click here for a full list of all the games from across the state of Indiana.

Indy-area Week 3 IHSAA football scores

Beech Grove 30, Speedway 22

Ben Davis 62, Pike 0

Bishop Chatard 14, Roncalli 7

Brebeuf Jesuit 44, Mishawaka Marian 31

Brownsburg 35, Franklin Central 21

Cardinal Ritter 40, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 19

Carmel 39, Detroit King (MI) 0

Cascade 63, Edgewood 2

Cathedral 35, Penn 6

Center Grove 34, Louisville Trinity (KY) 7

Centerville 22, Eastern Hancock 21

Columbus North 35, Southport 6

Crispus Attucks 42, Tindley 12

Danville 28, Lebanon 26

Delta 21, Shelbyville 14

Fishers 48, Noblesville 22

Franklin 26, Perry Meridian 20, OT

George Washington 8, Christel House Manual 2

Greenfield-Central 41, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35

Greenwood 42, Martinsville 28

Greenwood Christian 43, Wes-Del 26

Guerin Catholic 31, Heritage Christian 7

Hamilton Heights 15, Lafayette Central Catholic 0

Hamilton Southeastern 42, Avon 23

Indian Creek 38, Owen Valley 0

Lafayette Jefferson 50, Arsenal Tech 12

Lapel 42, Shenandoah 8

Lawrence North 41, Lawrence Central 26

Lutheran 43, Triton Central 13

New Palestine 30, Yorktown 22

North Central (Farmersburg) 56, Irvington Prep 0

Park Tudor 44, Shortridge 38

Pendleton Heights 42, New Castle 0

Plainfield 31, Mooresville 15

Scecina 36, Covenant Christian 22

Sheridan 28, Tri-Central 0

South Decatur 52, Edinburgh 14

Tri-West 56, Frankfort 0

Warren Central 49, North Central 17

Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 14

Westfield 28, Zionsville 27

Whiteland 31, Decatur Central 15

