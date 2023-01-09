Indianapolis-area high school football scores | Week 3, Sept. 1, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — It's week three of Operation Football! There were a lot of great Indy-area games played this week. Get caught up with all the local scores right here. Looking for statewide scores? Click here for a full list of all the games from across the state of Indiana.
Indy-area Week 3 IHSAA football scores
Beech Grove 30, Speedway 22
Ben Davis 62, Pike 0
Bishop Chatard 14, Roncalli 7
Brebeuf Jesuit 44, Mishawaka Marian 31
Brownsburg 35, Franklin Central 21
Cardinal Ritter 40, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 19
Carmel 39, Detroit King (MI) 0
Cascade 63, Edgewood 2
Cathedral 35, Penn 6
Center Grove 34, Louisville Trinity (KY) 7
Centerville 22, Eastern Hancock 21
Columbus North 35, Southport 6
Crispus Attucks 42, Tindley 12
Danville 28, Lebanon 26
Delta 21, Shelbyville 14
Fishers 48, Noblesville 22
Franklin 26, Perry Meridian 20, OT
George Washington 8, Christel House Manual 2
Greenfield-Central 41, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35
Greenwood 42, Martinsville 28
Greenwood Christian 43, Wes-Del 26
Guerin Catholic 31, Heritage Christian 7
Hamilton Heights 15, Lafayette Central Catholic 0
Hamilton Southeastern 42, Avon 23
Indian Creek 38, Owen Valley 0
Lafayette Jefferson 50, Arsenal Tech 12
Lapel 42, Shenandoah 8
Lawrence North 41, Lawrence Central 26
Lutheran 43, Triton Central 13
New Palestine 30, Yorktown 22
North Central (Farmersburg) 56, Irvington Prep 0
Park Tudor 44, Shortridge 38
Pendleton Heights 42, New Castle 0
Plainfield 31, Mooresville 15
Scecina 36, Covenant Christian 22
Sheridan 28, Tri-Central 0
South Decatur 52, Edinburgh 14
Tri-West 56, Frankfort 0
Warren Central 49, North Central 17
Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 14
Westfield 28, Zionsville 27
Whiteland 31, Decatur Central 15