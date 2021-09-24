Operation Football Band of the Week: Noblesville High School

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Operation Football Band of the Week is from Noblesville High School.
The Noblesville Millers (2-3) take on the Franklin Central Flashes (3-2) on the road Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Click on the media player to see the band's performance.
What other people are reading:
- Indianapolis serial rape suspect faces judge, bond set at $500K
- Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
- 'Goodbye Kisses' given to dogs prior to euthanization at Alabama animal hospital
- CDC advisers back booster for certain Americans, Indiana expert weighs in on growing questions
- Sheridan football team raising money for opponent killed in car crash