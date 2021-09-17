Operation Football Band of the Week: Zionsville Community High School

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Operation Football Band of the Week is from Zionsville Community High School.
The Zionsville Eagles (2-2) take on the Noblesville Millers (2-2) on the road Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Click on the media player to see the band's performance.
