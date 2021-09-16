Good News: We found it at Lawrence Central High School

Dave Calabro's search for your positive, uplifting stories took him to a high school football game this week.

This week, he visited football fans at Lawrence Central High School, where he found lots of smiling faces and upbeat stories.

He spoke with a "band mom" who has followed the talented group for eight years as they played concerts and at events around the area.

"I love it because they merged The Marching Pride, with LN and LC eight years ago, and it's together now, so it's both schools, the friendships that are built with the kids, with the parents. I've got lifelong family members now."

We also met a family whose members had traveled from several states to watch a cousin play football - and to celebrate Grandparents' Day together.

