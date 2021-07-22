Tell us your Good News: Boone County Fair

Dave Calabro found positive, uplifting stories when he met with fair visitors in Lebanon Thursday.

LEBANON, Ind. — As more and more events resume this year after a pandemic hiatus, people are enjoying old traditions and big events again, like the Boone County Fair.

Our Dave Calabro, ever-vigilant in his search for your positive and uplifting stories, set up a camera just off the midway Thursday.

He met the reigning fair queen Taylar Dale, who presented Dave with a miniature tiara of his very own.

“We usually give them to little girls,” Taylar said.

Dave also spoke with a 4-H participant, asking him what it’s like showing goats.

“I don’t show goats, I show sheep,” the young man said.

“So this is a sheep?” Dave asked.

“Um hmm,” he replied.

Check out more of Dave’s fun visit by clicking on the media player above, and see some archived Good News stories in the links near the bottom of this page.

What other people are reading: