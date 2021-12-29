Edey, Ivey lead No. 3 Purdue past Nicholls State

Purdue shot 57.4% and cracked 100 points for the first time this season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 21 points, Jaden Ivey added 19 and No. 3 Purdue beat Nicholls State 104-90.

The 7-foot-4 Edey made 7 of 8 shots and 7 of 9 free throws.

Ivey was 5-for-9 from the field.

Ty Gordon led Nicholls State with 29 points, hitting 9 of 15 3-pointers.

Purdue took a 55-36 lead into halftime but allowed Nicholls State to hang around in the second half thanks to outside shooting.

The Colonels shot 58% from the field after halftime.

💥💥💥💥💥 FINAL



Unbeaten in the non-conference for just the 4th time ever!



Wisconsin to ring in the New Year on Jan. 3. pic.twitter.com/fHfiNuwOTJ — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 30, 2021