Edey, Ivey lead No. 3 Purdue past Nicholls State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 21 points, Jaden Ivey added 19 and No. 3 Purdue beat Nicholls State 104-90.
Purdue shot 57.4% and cracked 100 points for the first time this season.
The 7-foot-4 Edey made 7 of 8 shots and 7 of 9 free throws.
Ivey was 5-for-9 from the field.
Ty Gordon led Nicholls State with 29 points, hitting 9 of 15 3-pointers.
Purdue took a 55-36 lead into halftime but allowed Nicholls State to hang around in the second half thanks to outside shooting.
The Colonels shot 58% from the field after halftime.
