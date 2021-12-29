x
Edey, Ivey lead No. 3 Purdue past Nicholls State

Purdue shot 57.4% and cracked 100 points for the first time this season.
Credit: AP
Purdue guard Ethan Morton defends Nicholls State guard Pierce Spencer (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 21 points, Jaden Ivey added 19 and No. 3 Purdue beat Nicholls State 104-90.

Purdue shot 57.4% and cracked 100 points for the first time this season. 

The 7-foot-4 Edey made 7 of 8 shots and 7 of 9 free throws. 

Ivey was 5-for-9 from the field. 

Ty Gordon led Nicholls State with 29 points, hitting 9 of 15 3-pointers.

Purdue took a 55-36 lead into halftime but allowed Nicholls State to hang around in the second half thanks to outside shooting. 

The Colonels shot 58% from the field after halftime.

