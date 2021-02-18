x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Basketball

Wednesday's Operation Basketball scoreboard - Feb. 17, 2021

Wednesday night's Indiana boys high school basketball scores.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bellmont 53, Angola 49

Central Noble 63, Whitko 47

Charlestown 54, Lanesville 52

Churubusco 103, Lakeland 66

Columbia City 54, Manchester 49

Cowan 46, Daleville 39

E. Central 58, Union Co. 36

Eastern (Greentown) 69, Taylor 52

Eastern Hancock 64, Blue River 53

Frontier 61, LaCrosse 45

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 89, Marion 71

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 60, Leo 56

Glenn 71, Knox 38

Hebron 67, Wheeler 46

Highland 54, Whiting 40

Illiana Christian 62, Michigan City Marquette 50

Indpls Ben Davis 86, Indpls Tindley 67

Indpls Brebeuf 54, University 44

Indpls Chatard 99, Indpls Ritter 71

Kouts 89, Lake Station 46

LaPorte 54, Goshen 53

Maconaquah 88, Northfield 54

Milan 67, N. Decatur 30

Muncie Burris 84, Hagerstown 70

Munster 63, Hammond Noll 32

N. Harrison 48, Clarksville 30

Pendleton Hts. 64, New Castle 58, OT

S. Bend Riley 88, Michigan City 52

S. Ripley 83, Switzerland Co. 41

Tipton 48, Oak Hill 43

Twin Lakes 76, Lafayette Catholic 41

Westview 60, Wawasee 51

Woodlan 50, S. Adams 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Related Articles