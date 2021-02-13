Friday's Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 12, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Andrean 61, Hobart 38



Barr-Reeve 51, S. Knox 32



Batesville 67, Rushville 47



Bedford N. Lawrence 55, Mitchell 40



Beech Grove 79, Cascade 35



Bellmont 57, DeKalb 56, OT



Benton Central 50, Tri-County 36



Blackford 52, Oak Hill 50



Bloomfield 60, Washington 37



Bloomington North 60, Terre Haute North 57



Blue River 59, Centerville 52



Boone Grove 44, Lake Station 36



Brownsburg 57, Noblesville 52



Carroll (Flora) 66, Sheridan 43



Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65, Ft. Wayne Northrop 42



Castle 65, Jasper 38



Center Grove 60, Lawrence Central 50



Churubusco 88, Hamilton 18



Clarksville 78, Salem 53



Clinton Central 70, Faith Christian 48



Clinton Prairie 42, S. Newton 15



Corydon 68, Eastern (Pekin) 53



Covington 58, Seeger 52



Cowan 56, Randolph Southern 45



Crawfordsville 78, Tri-West 66



Daleville 54, Union City 49



Delta 52, New Castle 41



Eastern (Greentown) 59, Elwood 45



Eastside 32, Defiance Tinora, Ohio 25



Edinburgh 80, Medora 36



Elkhart 62, S. Bend Clay 52



Fishers 79, Pendleton Hts. 47



Floyd Central 72, Madison 58



Forest Park 66, Heritage Hills 60, OT



Franklin Central 51, Avon 48



Fremont 70, Fairfield 50



Ft. Wayne Snider 94, Ft. Wayne Luers 51



Ft. Wayne South 60, Ft. Wayne Wayne 54



Gary West 68, Munster 52



Glenn 89, Jimtown 48



Goshen 57, Wawasee 43



Hamilton Southeastern 49, Carmel 30



Hammond Morton 63, River Forest 49



Harlan Christian 60, Clinton Christian 48



Henryville 65, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47



Heritage 50, Jay Co. 44



Heritage Christian 56, Indpls Roncalli 38



Homestead 88, Ft. Wayne Concordia 44



Indpls Cathedral 86, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78



Indpls Lutheran 71, Speedway 46



Indpls N. Central 71, Indpls Pike 57



Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Franklin 36



Indpls Ritter 62, Triton Central 58



Jac-Cen-Del 81, Hauser 29



Jennings Co. 86, Columbus East 60



Kankakee Valley 74, Hebron 64



Kouts 68, Gary 21st Century 67



LaCrosse 64, W. Central 57



LaVille 44, Triton 43



Lafayette Harrison 81, Muncie Central 54



Lafayette Jeff 75, Indpls Tech 68



Lafayette-jefferson 75, Indpls Tech 68



Lakewood Park 50, Bethany Christian 33



Lanesville 64, New Washington 46



Lawrence North 57, Indpls Ben Davis 39



Leo 69, Columbia City 52



Linton 81, Shakamak 36



Logansport 47, Anderson 45



Loogootee 78, Mitchell 40



Madison-Grant 60, Alexandria 37



Manchester 87, Peru 74



McCutcheon 88, Marion 73



Michigan City 63, Lake Central 62



Mishawaka 61, NorthWood 51



Mishawaka Marian 66, S. Bend St. Joseph's 60



Monrovia 42, Owen Valley 40



Mooresville 47, Martinsville 44



Morristown 51, Eastern Hancock 36



Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 61, Indpls Brebeuf 57



Mt. Vernon (Posey) 57, Boonville 43



N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, Clay City 47



N. Daviess 46, N. Knox 45



N. Judson 54, Caston 51



New Albany 46, Providence 41, OT



New Haven 54, E. Noble 42



New Palestine 62, Shelbyville 61



Northeastern 79, Tri 32



Northfield 67, Bluffton 55



Northridge 53, Concord 34



Northview 86, Brown Co. 47



Norwell 57, Huntington North 54



Paoli 46, Orleans 40



Parke Heritage 74, Fountain Central 36



Penn 61, S. Bend Washington 58



Perry Central 65, Dubois 47



Pioneer 46, Culver 27



Plainfield 44, Greenwood 30



Princeton 54, S. Spencer 51, OT



Purdue Polytechnic 84, Indpls Shortridge 79



Richmond 65, Kokomo 56



Riverton Parke 86, N. Vermillion 45



Rochester 67, Wabash 57



Rossville 57, Delphi 22



S. Adams 67, Adams Central 56



S. Bend Trinity 46, Hammond Science and Tech 0



S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Washington Twp. 48



S. Decatur 63, Waldron 60



S. Ripley 72, S. Dearborn 50



S. Vermillion 79, Attica 53



Shenandoah 92, Lapel 35



Shoals 59, Vincennes Rivet 16



Silver Creek 94, Scottsburg 46



Southridge 55, N. Posey 40



Southwestern (Hanover) 89, Rising Sun 52



Southwestern (Shelby) 74, Indiana Deaf 36



Southwood 52, Maconaquah 40



Springs Valley 77, White River Valley 64



Switzerland Co. 55, Madison Shawe 21



Taylor 70, Tri-Central 69, 2OT



Tippecanoe Valley 53, N. Miami 17



Union Co. 48, N. Decatur 47



University 95, Victory College Prep 33



Valparaiso 60, Crown Point 49



W. Lafayette 56, Lafayette Catholic 52



W. Vigo 77, Terre Haute South 74, OT



W. Washington 56, Crothersville 44



Wapahani 73, Monroe Central 69



Warren Central 54, Southport 35



Warsaw 70, Plymouth 44



Wes-Del 80, Eastbrook 68



Western 62, Cass 39



Westfield 80, Hamilton Hts. 68



Westview 82, Prairie Hts. 43



Whiteland 74, Decatur Central 62



Winchester 88, Cambridge City 41



Woodlan 87, Elkhart Christian 67



Zionsville 38, Lebanon 32



Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com