Saturday's Operation Basketball scoreboard - Feb. 13, 2021

Girls Regionals and boys high school basketball scores from around Indiana.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Regional Championships

Class 4A

1. LaPorte
Crown Point 54, Penn 45

2. Marion
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, Homestead 58

3. Decatur Central
Brownsburg 44, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35

4. Bedford-North Lawrence
Franklin 51, Bedford N. Lawrence 48

Class 3A

5. Jimtown
S. Bend Washington 64, Lakeland 50

6. Bellmont
Norwell 53, Benton Central 46

7. Greencastle
Tri-West 72, Indpls Chatard 60

8. Charlestown
Silver Creek 54, Rushville 45

Class 2A

9. Winamac
N. Judson 65, Bluffton 34

10. Frankton
Tipton 48, Clinton Prairie 35

11. Southmont
University 51, S. Putnam 43

12. Crawford Co.
Linton 46, Eastern (Pekin) 24

Class 1A

13. Caston
Pioneer 65, Triton 37

14. Wes-Del
Northfield 60, Blue River 44

15. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Greenwood Christian 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 42

16. Springs Valley
Loogootee 55, Tecumseh 38

Regional Semifinals

Class 4A

1. LaPorte
Crown Point 52, LaPorte 28
Penn 63, Merrillville 22

2. Marion
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 68, McCutcheon 38
Homestead 62, Noblesville 57, OT

3. Decautr Central
Brownsburg 53, Indpls N. Central 47, OT
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55, Indpls Roncalli 47

4. Bedford-North Lawrence
Bedford N. Lawrence 51, E. Central 50
Franklin 51, Castle 44

Class 3A

5. Jimtown
Lakeland 44, Griffith 26
S. Bend Washington 70, Kankakee Valley 33

6. Bellmont
Benton Central 52, Hamilton Hts. 48
Norwell 55, Angola 48

7. Greencastle
Indpls Chatard 53, Brownstown 47
Tri-West 72, Indian Creek 51

8. Charlestown
Rushville 55, Washington 52
Silver Creek 62, Ev. Memorial 52

Class 2A

9. Winamac
Bluffton 52, Fairfield 47, 2OT
N. Judson 45, Andrean 30

10. Frankton
Clinton Prairie 49, Rochester 40
Tipton 57, Frankton 44

11. Southmont
S. Putnam 62, Shenandoah 58, OT
University 54, Triton Central 50

12. Crawford Co.
Eastern (Pekin) 56, S. Ripley 45
Linton 51, Forest Park 26

Class 1A

13. Caston
Pioneer 50, Kouts 25
Triton 46, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 40

14. Wes-Del
Blue River 59, Tri-Central 46
Northfield 72, Clinton Central 34

15. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Greenwood Christian 54, Bloomfield 43
Southwestern (Shelby) 38, Bethesda Christian 31

16. Springs Valley
Loogootee 57, Trinity Lutheran 46
Tecumseh 63, Lanesville 60

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson 59, Pendleton Hts. 56

Andrean 73, Hammond Noll 50

Argos 47, Lakeland Christian 39

Attica 45, Indiana Deaf 31

Barr-Reeve 96, Eminence 47

Blackford 74, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 69

Bloomington North 78, Terre Haute South 58

Bloomington South 58, Bloomfield 41

Borden 69, Dubois 45

Calumet 51, Michigan City 39

Carmel 43, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 34

Carroll (Flora) 54, Twin Lakes 49

Cass 48, Winamac 41

Centerville 59, Waldron 49

Chesterton 49, Munster 34

Columbia City 50, W. Noble 43

Columbus Christian 55, Union (Dugger) 49

Connersville 53, New Palestine 41

Corydon 98, Austin 67

Covenant Christian 78, S. Decatur 54

Delphi 48, Tri-County 31

Delta 39, Jay Co. 35

E. Central 46, Batesville 35

Eastbrook 59, Daleville 56

Eastside 60, Adams Central 45

Edgewood 55, Orleans 50

Ev. Bosse 62, Ev. Mater Dei 56

Ev. North 63, Ev. Central 59

Floyd Central 76, New Washington 38

Franklin 67, Columbus East 54

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 60, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 25

Ft. Wayne Luers 85, Winchester 65

Greenfield 70, Western Boone 54

Greensburg 75, Madison 73

Hammond 71, Victory Christian Academy 48

Hanover Central 58, Boone Grove 37

Henryville 56, Switzerland Co. 32

Heritage Christian 48, Eastern Hancock 42, OT

Heritage Hills 61, S. Spencer 50

Highland 67, Griffith 43

Hobart 80, Hammond Clark 37

Huntington North 59, Ft. Wayne South 35

Indpls Brebeuf 64, Tri-West 59

Indpls Cathedral 84, Franklin Central 56

Indpls Scecina 51, Monrovia 46

Indpls Tech 82, Indpls Metro 63

Indpls Tindley 61, Indpls Herron 58

Jeffersonville 71, Jennings Co. 43

Kokomo 61, Muncie Central 50

Lafayette-jefferson 77, W. Lafayette 50

Lawrence North 95, Ft. Wayne Snider 70

Lawrenceburg 64, Rising Sun 50

Lowell 67, Kankakee Valley 54

Maconaquah 64, Frankfort 47

Madison-Grant 72, Southwood 64

Merrillville 66, Culver Academy 48

Milan 66, S. Dearborn 45

Mooresville 60, Indpls Chatard 48

Morristown 69, Hagerstown 40

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 63, Vincennes 47

N. Central (Farmersburg) 60, W. Vigo 57, OT

N. Decatur 55, Knightstown 45

N. White 56, Caston 46

New Prairie 60, Mishawaka 53

Northridge 44, Valparaiso 40

Northview 68, Martinsville 63

Northwestern 49, Eastern (Greentown) 44

Oldenburg 50, Christian Academy 44

Owen Valley 66, White River Valley 46

Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 59, Ev. Reitz 53

Paoli 50, W. Washington 38

Parke Heritage 46, Lafayette Catholic 30

Perry Central 54, Hancock Co., Ky. 53

Plainfield 56, Lafayette Harrison 38

Princeton 45, Boonville 40

Princeton 59, N. Posey 56, OT

Providence Cristo Rey 58, Indpls Manual 46

Rensselaer 71, Frontier 46

Richmond 45, Logansport 43

Riverton Parke 62, S. Newton 50

S. Adams 59, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 43

S. Bend Career Academy 79, Hammond Science and Tech 55

S. Bend St. Joseph's 58, NorthWood 52

S. Bend Trinity 60, Hamilton 8

S. Central (Elizabeth) 74, Cannelton 64

Seeger 54, Clinton Central 48, OT

Shakamak 41, Clay City 27

Sheridan 58, Cascade 47

Southmont 68, Fountain Central 58

Southridge 53, Tell City 34

Springs Valley 74, Crothersville 46

Sullivan 95, Brown Co. 35

Tecumseh 71, Evansville Christian 55

Terre Haute North 64, Decatur Central 56

Tri-Central 66, Faith Christian 54

Trimble Co., Ky. 76, Madison Shawe 36

Triton 109, Clinton Christian 28

Vincennes Rivet 40, Bloomington Lighthouse 33

Warren Central 58, Ft. Wayne Northrop 47

Warsaw 76, Wabash 32

Washington Catholic 71, Wood Memorial 11

Washington Twp. 70, N. Newton 55

Western 60, Peru 25

Westville 68, Calumet Christian 46

Whiteland 63, Speedway 57

Whitko 61, LaVille 44

Pioneer Conference Playoffs
Liberty Christian 67, Indpls Shortridge 62

Championship
University 54, Greenwood Christian 43

Ninth Place
Bethesda Christian 67, Anderson Prep Academy 35

Third Place
Indpls International 66, Muncie Burris 48

Putnam County Tournament

Championship
N. Putnam 80, Cloverdale 64

First Round
Cloverdale 60, S. Putnam 41
N. Putnam 53, Greencastle 50

Third Place
Greencastle 61, S. Putnam 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

