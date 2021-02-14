Saturday's Operation Basketball scoreboard - Feb. 13, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS —
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Regional Championships
Class 4A
1. LaPorte
Crown Point 54, Penn 45
2. Marion
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, Homestead 58
3. Decatur Central
Brownsburg 44, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35
4. Bedford-North Lawrence
Franklin 51, Bedford N. Lawrence 48
Class 3A
5. Jimtown
S. Bend Washington 64, Lakeland 50
6. Bellmont
Norwell 53, Benton Central 46
7. Greencastle
Tri-West 72, Indpls Chatard 60
8. Charlestown
Silver Creek 54, Rushville 45
Class 2A
9. Winamac
N. Judson 65, Bluffton 34
10. Frankton
Tipton 48, Clinton Prairie 35
11. Southmont
University 51, S. Putnam 43
12. Crawford Co.
Linton 46, Eastern (Pekin) 24
Class 1A
13. Caston
Pioneer 65, Triton 37
14. Wes-Del
Northfield 60, Blue River 44
15. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Greenwood Christian 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 42
16. Springs Valley
Loogootee 55, Tecumseh 38
Regional Semifinals
Class 4A
1. LaPorte
Crown Point 52, LaPorte 28
Penn 63, Merrillville 22
2. Marion
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 68, McCutcheon 38
Homestead 62, Noblesville 57, OT
3. Decautr Central
Brownsburg 53, Indpls N. Central 47, OT
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55, Indpls Roncalli 47
4. Bedford-North Lawrence
Bedford N. Lawrence 51, E. Central 50
Franklin 51, Castle 44
Class 3A
5. Jimtown
Lakeland 44, Griffith 26
S. Bend Washington 70, Kankakee Valley 33
6. Bellmont
Benton Central 52, Hamilton Hts. 48
Norwell 55, Angola 48
7. Greencastle
Indpls Chatard 53, Brownstown 47
Tri-West 72, Indian Creek 51
8. Charlestown
Rushville 55, Washington 52
Silver Creek 62, Ev. Memorial 52
Class 2A
9. Winamac
Bluffton 52, Fairfield 47, 2OT
N. Judson 45, Andrean 30
10. Frankton
Clinton Prairie 49, Rochester 40
Tipton 57, Frankton 44
11. Southmont
S. Putnam 62, Shenandoah 58, OT
University 54, Triton Central 50
12. Crawford Co.
Eastern (Pekin) 56, S. Ripley 45
Linton 51, Forest Park 26
Class 1A
13. Caston
Pioneer 50, Kouts 25
Triton 46, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 40
14. Wes-Del
Blue River 59, Tri-Central 46
Northfield 72, Clinton Central 34
15. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Greenwood Christian 54, Bloomfield 43
Southwestern (Shelby) 38, Bethesda Christian 31
16. Springs Valley
Loogootee 57, Trinity Lutheran 46
Tecumseh 63, Lanesville 60
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson 59, Pendleton Hts. 56
Andrean 73, Hammond Noll 50
Argos 47, Lakeland Christian 39
Attica 45, Indiana Deaf 31
Barr-Reeve 96, Eminence 47
Blackford 74, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 69
Bloomington North 78, Terre Haute South 58
Bloomington South 58, Bloomfield 41
Borden 69, Dubois 45
Calumet 51, Michigan City 39
Carmel 43, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 34
Carroll (Flora) 54, Twin Lakes 49
Cass 48, Winamac 41
Centerville 59, Waldron 49
Chesterton 49, Munster 34
Columbia City 50, W. Noble 43
Columbus Christian 55, Union (Dugger) 49
Connersville 53, New Palestine 41
Corydon 98, Austin 67
Covenant Christian 78, S. Decatur 54
Delphi 48, Tri-County 31
Delta 39, Jay Co. 35
E. Central 46, Batesville 35
Eastbrook 59, Daleville 56
Eastside 60, Adams Central 45
Edgewood 55, Orleans 50
Ev. Bosse 62, Ev. Mater Dei 56
Ev. North 63, Ev. Central 59
Floyd Central 76, New Washington 38
Franklin 67, Columbus East 54
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 60, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 25
Ft. Wayne Luers 85, Winchester 65
Greenfield 70, Western Boone 54
Greensburg 75, Madison 73
Hammond 71, Victory Christian Academy 48
Hanover Central 58, Boone Grove 37
Henryville 56, Switzerland Co. 32
Heritage Christian 48, Eastern Hancock 42, OT
Heritage Hills 61, S. Spencer 50
Highland 67, Griffith 43
Hobart 80, Hammond Clark 37
Huntington North 59, Ft. Wayne South 35
Indpls Brebeuf 64, Tri-West 59
Indpls Cathedral 84, Franklin Central 56
Indpls Scecina 51, Monrovia 46
Indpls Tech 82, Indpls Metro 63
Indpls Tindley 61, Indpls Herron 58
Jeffersonville 71, Jennings Co. 43
Kokomo 61, Muncie Central 50
Lafayette-jefferson 77, W. Lafayette 50
Lawrence North 95, Ft. Wayne Snider 70
Lawrenceburg 64, Rising Sun 50
Lowell 67, Kankakee Valley 54
Maconaquah 64, Frankfort 47
Madison-Grant 72, Southwood 64
Merrillville 66, Culver Academy 48
Milan 66, S. Dearborn 45
Mooresville 60, Indpls Chatard 48
Morristown 69, Hagerstown 40
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 63, Vincennes 47
N. Central (Farmersburg) 60, W. Vigo 57, OT
N. Decatur 55, Knightstown 45
N. White 56, Caston 46
New Prairie 60, Mishawaka 53
Northridge 44, Valparaiso 40
Northview 68, Martinsville 63
Northwestern 49, Eastern (Greentown) 44
Oldenburg 50, Christian Academy 44
Owen Valley 66, White River Valley 46
Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 59, Ev. Reitz 53
Paoli 50, W. Washington 38
Parke Heritage 46, Lafayette Catholic 30
Perry Central 54, Hancock Co., Ky. 53
Plainfield 56, Lafayette Harrison 38
Princeton 45, Boonville 40
Princeton 59, N. Posey 56, OT
Providence Cristo Rey 58, Indpls Manual 46
Rensselaer 71, Frontier 46
Richmond 45, Logansport 43
Riverton Parke 62, S. Newton 50
S. Adams 59, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 43
S. Bend Career Academy 79, Hammond Science and Tech 55
S. Bend St. Joseph's 58, NorthWood 52
S. Bend Trinity 60, Hamilton 8
S. Central (Elizabeth) 74, Cannelton 64
Seeger 54, Clinton Central 48, OT
Shakamak 41, Clay City 27
Sheridan 58, Cascade 47
Southmont 68, Fountain Central 58
Southridge 53, Tell City 34
Springs Valley 74, Crothersville 46
Sullivan 95, Brown Co. 35
Tecumseh 71, Evansville Christian 55
Terre Haute North 64, Decatur Central 56
Tri-Central 66, Faith Christian 54
Trimble Co., Ky. 76, Madison Shawe 36
Triton 109, Clinton Christian 28
Vincennes Rivet 40, Bloomington Lighthouse 33
Warren Central 58, Ft. Wayne Northrop 47
Warsaw 76, Wabash 32
Washington Catholic 71, Wood Memorial 11
Washington Twp. 70, N. Newton 55
Western 60, Peru 25
Westville 68, Calumet Christian 46
Whiteland 63, Speedway 57
Whitko 61, LaVille 44
Pioneer Conference Playoffs
Liberty Christian 67, Indpls Shortridge 62
Championship
University 54, Greenwood Christian 43
Ninth Place
Bethesda Christian 67, Anderson Prep Academy 35
Third Place
Indpls International 66, Muncie Burris 48
Putnam County Tournament
Championship
N. Putnam 80, Cloverdale 64
First Round
Cloverdale 60, S. Putnam 41
N. Putnam 53, Greencastle 50
Third Place
Greencastle 61, S. Putnam 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/