INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Jaguars picked up their first win of the season, topping Division III Spalding 61-41 Tuesday night.

Bakari LaStrap led IUPUI with 10 points. The Jaguars, now 1-5, were playing their first home game of the season.

IUPUI led the Pelicans 33-10 at halftime.