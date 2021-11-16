IUPUI falls short against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

B.J. Maxwell scored 14 points and added five rebounds for the Jaguars, who fell to 0-4 on the season.

SAN ANTONIO — The IUPUI Jaguars are still searching for their first win of the season.

Playing their second of three games over three days in San Antonio, the Jaguars had their highest output of the season, but came up short in a 65-59 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Tuesday.

The score was tied at 27 at halftime, but the Islanders scored the first seven points of the second half and never trailed the rest of the way.

B.J. Maxwell scored 14 points and added five rebounds for the Jaguars, who fell to 0-4 on the season. Nathan McClure added 10 points in the loss.

Isaac Mushila had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Islanders.