UTSA rallies to beat IUPUI, 60-57

The Jaguars fell to 0-5 on the season with the loss.

SAN ANTONIO — Closing in on their first win of the year, the IUPUI Jaguars fell just short in their third of three games in San Antonio.

The Jaguars led UTSA by as many as 10 points with 6:44 remaining, but the Roadrunners whittled away at the lead and closed out a 60-57 victory Wednesday evening.

After a KJ Pruitt three-pointer gave IUPUI a 57-51 lead with 2:49 remaining, UTSA ran off eight straight points, all by junior guard Dhieu Deing, to take the lead with 30 seconds left in the contest. After rebounding a free throw missed by Deing, the Jaguars called a timeout to set up a final shot, but Cedrick Alley Jr. stole the ball from Bakari LaStrap with two seconds left, then made two free throws to seal the win.

The three-point margin was UTSA's largest lead of the game.

Deing scored 20 points for the Roadrunners, who hosted the multi-team event that also included Denver and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars in scoring with 13 points and finished off a double-double with 10 rebounds in the loss, which dropped IUPUI to 0-5. Maxwell has led IUPUI in scoring in each of the first five games of the season. He also led the Jaguars in rebounding in three of those games.

Chuks Isitua also finished in double figures for IUPUI, scoring 10 points.