IUPUI falls to Denver, 63-47

The Jaguars are back in action Tuesday night in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The IUPUI Jaguars are still searching for their first win of the season.

KJ Hunt scored 22 points for Denver and Michael Henn added 21 as the Pioneers topped the Jaguars 63-47 in San Antonio.

Denver jumped out to a 37-19 lead at halftime, but IUPUI clawed back to get within seven when B.J. Maxwell made a 3-pointer with just 5:21 remaining. The Pioneers then scored the next eight points to put the game away.

Maxwell led the Jaguars with 14 points, while Bobby Harvey added 13 in the loss.

IUPUI will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in their second of three games in San Antonio Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST, then face host UTSA on Wednesday.