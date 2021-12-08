x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Basketball

Freemantle scores 24 to lead Xavier over Ball State 96-50

Tyler Cochran and Luke Bumbalough led Ball State with 10 points each.
Credit: Adobe Stock/Daniel Thornberg

CINCINNATI — Zach Freemantle had 24 points as Xavier easily defeated Ball State 96-50 Wednesday night. 

Freemantle made 9 of 11 field goals and all six free throws he attempted. Colby Jones and Nate Johnson each scored 14 points for the host Musketeers.

Ball State jumped out to a 7-2 lead early in the first half, but Xavier outscored the Cardinals 43-16 to close the half. 

Xavier shot 53.1% from the field and 48% from behind the three-point line in the game. The Cardinals shot 29.7% from the floor overall and were just 7 of 31 (22.6%) from beyond the arc.

Tyler Cochran and Luke Bumbalough led Ball State with 10 points each.

Ball State is back in action Sunday at 1 p.m. when they host IU-Kokomo at Worthen Arena.

Related Articles

In Other News

Butler Basketball hosts kids camp