Freemantle scores 24 to lead Xavier over Ball State 96-50

CINCINNATI — Zach Freemantle had 24 points as Xavier easily defeated Ball State 96-50 Wednesday night.
Freemantle made 9 of 11 field goals and all six free throws he attempted. Colby Jones and Nate Johnson each scored 14 points for the host Musketeers.
Ball State jumped out to a 7-2 lead early in the first half, but Xavier outscored the Cardinals 43-16 to close the half.
Xavier shot 53.1% from the field and 48% from behind the three-point line in the game. The Cardinals shot 29.7% from the floor overall and were just 7 of 31 (22.6%) from beyond the arc.
Tyler Cochran and Luke Bumbalough led Ball State with 10 points each.
Ball State is back in action Sunday at 1 p.m. when they host IU-Kokomo at Worthen Arena.